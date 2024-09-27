KUWAIT CITY: The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced that 30% of Kuwait’s internet service has been restored on international cables as an alternative to the severed “Falcon” cable. The restoration occurred at 2:00 AM today, and full service is expected to be reinstated within the next 24 hours.

CITRA confirmed that the international submarine cable “Falcon,” owned by GCX, experienced a break in the section connecting Kuwait to Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The damage occurred outside Kuwaiti territorial waters, resulting in a decline in the quality of internet services across the country.

In a statement posted on its official "X" (formerly Twitter) account, CITRA assured the public that it is coordinating with GCX to implement the necessary technical repairs. Additionally, CITRA is working with internet service providers to reroute data traffic through alternative international cables to ensure service continuity during the restoration process.

