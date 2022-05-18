MANAMA: More than 13 million (13,099,967) email threats, and +1.7m (1,760,236) URL victim attacks were detected and blocked across Bahrain last year, according to Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2021.

The report also revealed that 480,244 malware attacks were identified and stopped. And as the country transitioned into remote work, Smart Home Network (SHN) solutions shielded home devices and prevented 492,817 SHN events.

Sharing the data, the global leader in cybersecurity solutions said these figures indicate, that with the threat landscape continuously evolving, businesses need to adopt multilayered solutions to be able to protect their operations against more sophisticated attacks from cybercriminals.

Also, Trend Micro’s Security Predictions Report for 2022 forecasts that enterprises will require better preparedness, and future-proof strategies to protect digital environments against emerging threats across industries.

The company also announced yesterday it would be showcasing its cutting-edge innovations and strategies in the IDC CIO Summit being held in Bahrain tomorrow.

Challenges

Taking place at the Crowne Plaza, the IDC Summit this year will focus on the kingdom’s evolving technology landscape and highlight strategies to help businesses become more digitally resilient and secure their place in the new digital era.

The event will feature a series of discussions, panel sessions, and keynote speeches by regional and global technology professionals on the most important ICT (Information and Communications Technology) concerns.

As a panellist, Bilal Issa, technical leader at Trend Micro, will lead the discussion on ‘Dynamic resiliency in the realm of risk function’, highlighting challenges in cybersecurity and how risks can be articulated as a positive contribution toward building resilient security architecture.

“Organisations across the country continue to digitise their operations, to improve efficiency, enhance productivity, and accelerate their growth, overcoming some of the most difficult and unprecedented challenges witnessed in the last few years,” said Assad Arabi, managing director of Gulf Cluster at Trend Micro.

“It is crucial that Bahrain’s enterprises are equipped with critical insights and advanced cybersecurity solutions to meet the unique demands of today’s digital world.

