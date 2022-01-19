AMMAN The storage capacity of Aqaba grain silos will be expanded by 100,000 tonnes, Director General of the Jordan Silos and Supply General Company Imad Tarawneh said on Tuesday, adding that ship loading and unloading equipment will be provided as well.

Highlighting the companys important role, Tarawneh said that the company is "the storage arm" of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply by owning silos with a storage capacity of about 750,000 tonnes, which is dedicated to store wheat and barley.

He added that the silos located in Aqaba, Jaweideh and Rusaifah regions cover the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The company also own storage warehouses for basic foodstuffs with a total capacity of 60,000 tonnes, in addition to refrigerated warehouses to store frozen and refrigerated materials with a capacity of about 15,000 tonnes, he added.

Tarawneh also highlighted the companys endeavours to expand the capacity of the northern silos by an additional 100,000 tonnes.

On the companys efforts to support the private sector, he said that the company to cut operational costs has offered its warehouses to the exporters with charges not exceeding 60 per cent of the cost, which allowed several private sector companies to store sugar and rice at a lowered cost.