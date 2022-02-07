Smart Madinah Forum 2022 has kicked off in the Saudi Arabian city with the participation of thought leaders and technology partners from across the world to share knowledge, expertise and experiences in the field of smart cities.

Organised by the Madinah Development Authority under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region and Chairman of the Madinah Development Authority, the forum aims at discussing concepts of smart cities and their relations to improving the quality of life and ensuring the sustainability, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Director General of the World Competitiveness Center affiliated with the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Prof. Arturo Bris; President and CEO of the World Council on City Data (WCCD) Patricia McCarney; Human Future Founder Jonathan Reichental; and CEO of Data and Innovation at the Madinah Development Authority Abdulrahman Ibrahim participated in the first session of the forum.

The forum will also review the experience of Madinah in changing into a smart city, discussing the role of innovation in enhancing sustainable development and getting acquainted with tools of civil innovation, contributing to the empowerment of entrepreneurs to develop technological products through innovation laboratories and smart cities platforms.