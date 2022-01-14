RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Company, known as TAQA, said it appointed Reid Warriner as CEO of Alberta, Canada-based Cougar Drilling Solutions.

Warriner has a 25-year career in the oil and gas industry with spells at Schlumberger, Oilserv and most recently SeaDrill, where he was chief operating officer.

“Reid’s appointment as Cougar Drilling Solution CEO is to build on the company’s strong manufacturing and technical capabilities and expand its directional drilling offerings to our global customers,” TAQA CEO Khalid Nouh said in a statement. “We’re excited having Reid joining us, I am sure he will turn around the business and position Cougar as the service provider and supplier of choice.”

Founded in 1969, Cougar Drilling Solutions offers services both onshore and offshore, in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.