PHOTO
Riyadh – Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Company (FIPCO) has signed a financing agreement with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) to secure a loan worth SAR 15.1 million.
FIPCO obtained the funding on 15 December 2021, while the facility will be repaid over seven years through unequal semi-annual instalments, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The Saudi company aims to finance its expansion plans, which include all products of small, jumbo, and valve bags, to increase its production capacity and improve quality.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.