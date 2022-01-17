PHOTO
AL-JOUF: A delegation led by Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, updated Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Jouf, on progress in the project to build Al-Jouf International Airport.
The prince and Al-Duailej reviewed the ongoing work at the airport and the key challenges that have arisen, along with the steps required to resolve them.
The governor stressed the desire and will to overcome any obstacles and maintain the pace of work on the important project to finish it as scheduled.
