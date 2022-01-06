RIYADH: A subsidiary of Saudi Abdullah Bin Saedan & Sons, Real Estate Co. Affordable House has agreed to build a $100 million staff residential complex at King Salman Energy Park, known as SPARK.

The residential complex’s design integrates green technologies and sets a new sustainability standard in line with the Saudi Green Initiatives.

Planned to be developed in phases starting in 2022, the facility has a capacity of 8,000 beds and spreads over an area of more than 110,000 square meters.

“Bin Saedan’s design is future-facing and sustainable, while being competitive,” CEO of SPARK, Saif S. Al Qahtani, said.

“It will enable our tenants to safely lodge their employees while offering first class amenities. This is paramount for their sustainable growth and localization value creation,” he added.

Founded in 2018, King Salman Energy Park is a fully integrated industrial ecosystem, spanning an area of 50 square kilometers. It is being developed with a vision to become the leading gateway to the regional energy sector.