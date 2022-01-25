Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) has announced a second contract to operate a public transport system, this time in Madinah.

In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) the company said it had signed a SAR 57.5 million ($15 million) five-year contract with the Madinah Region Development Authority for public transport.

The announcement follows another $39.8 million contract for public bus project with the Eastern Province Municipality, which was announced yesterday.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

