Riyadh – Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings has revised Wataniya Insurance Company’s rating at ‘BBB’.
The global rating agency has altered its outlook for the company’s rating from positive to stable, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.
It is worth noting that in September 2021, the board of Wataniya Insurance recommended a SAR 200 million capital increase through the rights issue to support its future business and solvency margin position.
