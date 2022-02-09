DUBAI- Riyad Bank, which is 43% indirectly owned by the Saudi government, sold $750 million in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Islamic bonds linked to sustainability at 4%, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

The yield was tightened from initial price guidance of around 4.375% after demand exceeded $3 billion, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Additional Tier 1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual but issuers can redeem them after a specified period. Riyad Bank's AT1 sukuk will be non-callable for five and a half years.

BofA Securities, HSBC, Riyad Capital and Standard Chartered arranged the deal.

