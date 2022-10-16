Apparel Group has announced its partnership with World Corporate Summit (WCS) 2022, which will be held from November 21 until December 15. The summit will be attended by key business leaders who will join together at the crossroads of international business for invite-only closed-door discussions and deal-making on changing industry dynamics, challenges, and opportunities, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The 20-day summit will have over 100 roundtables across finance, business, media, technology, and industry verticals that intertwine the theme of sports. The attendees can also visit business and innovation districts to interact with the funding and investment community in the city.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: “As Apparel Group continues to cement and strengthen its position as one of the leading retail conglomerates in the region and globally, we are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with WCS as a gold sponsor. WCS will be a unique platform amongst key regional and global business leaders and government institutions.”

Bernard Caiazzo, president of WCS and Global Football Alliance, added: “Following the great success of Expo 2020 Dubai, the WCS Summit is aligned to UAE’s objective of economic growth, by bringing global leaders together to share in the passion of football and develop partnerships during the world’s biggest sporting event.”

