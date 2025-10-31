The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) annual meeting in Abu Dhabi has brought global leaders of sovereign funds to exchange perspectives on long-term investing, portfolio resilience and the role of sovereign capital in an era of transformation.

Co-hosted by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company, the event convened more than 300 senior leaders from sovereign wealth funds and global financial institutions.

This year’s theme, “Building Resilience in an Era of Transformation,” reflected the forum’s focus on practical responses to shifting macroeconomic cycles, technology disruption and evolving global relationships.

Discussions at ADGM (formally Abu Dhabi Global Market) developed shared visions that enhance long-term global market stability. Participants discussed investing in uncertainty, investing in transformative technologies, building national champions, value creation in private equity portfolios, and developing strategic portfolio resilience. All sessions were held under the Chatham House Rule.

“This week, the sovereign wealth fund community has gathered in Abu Dhabi to discuss key topics driving changes in the global investment landscape, in a spirit of knowledge-sharing and collaboration. The event underlined the important role sovereign wealth funds play in enhancing long-term market stability while highlighting the significant opportunities that lie ahead,” said H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of ADIA.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala, stated, “Abu Dhabi has always believed in the power of partnership, in building bridges between economies, institutions, and people. We see resilience as something dynamic, the ability to evolve with confidence while staying anchored to clear principles: discipline, partnership, and ambition.

"These same principles guide the work of sovereign wealth funds around the world. It is through collaboration, open dialogue, that we continue to refine our shared mission and ensure our collective impact remains positive, transparent, and enduring.”

Obaid Amrane, Chair of IFSWF, said, “Bringing our community together to share insights, exchange experiences, and learn from one another is at the heart of IFSWF’s mission, and these discussions have reaffirmed our collective commitment to transparency, good governance, and responsible investing.”

The Abu Dhabi meeting follows last year’s gathering in Muscat, which emphasised adapting to disruption and strengthening governance while navigating uncertainty.

The 2025 convening maintained that momentum, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for investment dialogue and collaboration as well as highlighting the pivotal role sovereign wealth funds play as responsible stewards of capital.

The meeting was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.