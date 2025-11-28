Just one week after the launch of its first South African store at Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg, Walmart will open its second branded store, located in Fourways, on Friday, 28 November 2025.

Customers can get a head start by downloading the Africa version of the Walmart Shopping app, which features convenient 60-minute express delivery available within a 5km radius of the Fourways Mall store.

This second Walmart-branded store demonstrates Walmart's commitment to everyday low prices, giving customers confidence that they will always get the best possible price on the products they need — without having to wait for short-term specials or month-end promotions.

Commenting on the opening, Massmart chief operating officer, Dries D'Hooghe, said “Every day low prices are at the very heart of who we are. We were delighted when a recent independent media price comparison confirmed that a trolley of groceries at our Walmart Clearwater store was cheaper than the same basket at two major competitors. That same everyday low-price promise is what we're excited to deliver to customers at our new Walmart Fourways store.”

Job creation and local community support

The new Walmart Fourways store has created 80 permanent jobs, including opportunities for first-time job seekers such as 24-year-old Denies Muthuli, who has been employed in the Grocery Department.

Just as Walmart does in communities around the world, the Walmart Fourways team has already shown its commitment to making a real difference within its local community.

Team members recently took time out to visit Hlanganani Orphans Care, a Diepsloot- based NPO that protects and cares for vulnerable and orphaned children, to whom they donated much-needed food preparation, furniture, and home improvement products.

Walmart South Africa customer favourites

Opening day at Clearwater was a success, with customers finding new items to fill their trollies with.

Here are some Clearwater customer favourites that will be available at the Walmart Fourways store when it opens on Friday, 28 November:



- Imported cold beverages such as Fanta Strawberry, Dr. Pepper and Fanta Peach were particularly popular.



- The full range of US sweets including Pop-Tarts, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids and Nerds.



- Sparta's marbled Sirloin steaks — thick, thin, or on the bone — topped the list as the most sought-after choice in the butchery.



- Also in the butchery, Deli-Co’s distinctive lamb lollies were a hit and were no doubt gracing countless Highveld braais by Saturday night.



- Walmart's exclusive range of quirky and collectable Fuggler plush toys were a clear favorite with young customers.



- Hot Wheels toys were a collectors dream especially the 80th Anniversary Kombi that stole the show.

Store opening details

The Walmart Fourways store will open at 8am on Friday, 28 November, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Fourways store manager Lunghani Lincoln Mathebula alongside Kirsten Gray, project director of Hlanganani Orphans Care. The ceremony will also feature a performance by the Massmart Powered by Walmart Associate Choir, who will open the proceedings with the national anthem of South Africa.

Location: Cnr William Nicol Drive & Fourways Boulevard, Fourways

Store Hours: 8am-8pm Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm Sundays and Public Holidays

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).