The UAE on Thursday (August 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of September. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by around 28 fils per litre from the month of September.
Here are the latest petrol prices for August:
|Category
|Price per litre (September)
|Price per litre (August)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.42
|Dh3.14
|28 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh3.31
|Dh3.02
|29 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh3.23
|Dh2.95
|28 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you between Dh13.88 and Dh14.28 more than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (September)
|Full tank cost (August)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh174.42
|Dh160.14
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh168.81
|Dh154.02
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh164.73
|Dh150.45
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (August)
|Full tank cost (July)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh212.04
|Dh194.68
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh205.22
|Dh187.24
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh200.26
|Dh182.9
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (September)
|Full tank cost (August)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh246.24
|Dh232.36
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh238.32
|Dh223.48
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh232.56
|Dh218.3
