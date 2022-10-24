Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) has expanded its partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Retail to provide more convenient and seamless shopping experiences for the community. As a result of the growing collaboration between the two entities, Carrefour has opened its second store in All Seasons Park — TMG’s latest launched commercial retail and lifestyle destination within Madinaty.

The new store is set to become a key shopping destination offering more than 500,000 products.

Philippe Peguilhan, Country Manager, Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, said: “We are honoured to be opening the second Carrefour store in Madinaty to continue serving the local community and building on our expansion plans in Egypt. Today, we operate a total of 62 hypermarkets and supermarkets in Egypt as part of our evolving mission to serve the communities in which we operate. This further showcases our commitment to providing job opportunities for locals that in turn benefit the Egyptian economy.”

Chief Business Development Officer at TMG, Omar Hisham, said: “We are pleased with the development of the partnership with Carrefour, which began in 2018 with the opening of the first Carrefour branch at Open Air Mall, it was then followed by the opening of Carrefour Al Rehab in 2019 at Avenue Mall.”

All Seasons Park spans over 54,000 sqm and contains 230 stores spread across three floors.

All Seasons Park is conveniently accessible to both Madinaty residents and visitors. Its direct catchment area boasts approximately 4.5 million people.

