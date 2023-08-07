UAE -The 20th edition of ‘Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023’, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has bolstered the retail sector and invigorated commercial activities in the emirate.

Participating malls, markets and shops have reported sales exceeding AED200 million ($54.45 million), according to the Sharjah Summer Promotions’ draw committee. This was based on the number of draw vouchers issued a month after the promotion's launch.

Under the theme ‘Ya Hala Bsaifna in Sharjah (Welcome Summer in Sharjah)’, the promotions also boasts hefty discounts, an array of entertainment offers, and standout marketing activities.

Vibrant event

A vibrant event at the Sahara Centre has seen 20 fortunate participants walking away with purchase vouchers and travel tickets.

Prizes included five vouchers worth AED5,000 each, ten vouchers valued at AED2,500, and five tourist tickets.

Eager shoppers can expect more exciting surprises including a plethora of shopping vouchers, travel and hotel packages, and a grand draw to win the Nissan Patrol 2023.

Jamal Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, extended congratulations to all the first draw winners, encouraging shoppers to maximise their participation in the upcoming weeks by exploring shopping centers across the emirate to avail of the numerous offers and surprises.

Community happiness

Bouzanjal emphasised that fostering community happiness is a core objective that the Sharjah Chamber seeks to achieve through Sharjah Summer Promotions, which are brought to life by the series of events and activities staged by shopping centres in celebration of these special offers.

The current edition, set to run until September 3, has witnessed participation from numerous malls and retail stores throughout Sharjah. Shoppers can still benefit from promotional discounts reaching up to 75% on a diverse range of products.

