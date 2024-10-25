RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of over 16,000 GMC, Chevrolet and Cadillac model vehicles due to their defective brake warning light.

The brake service warning light turns on when driver hits the pedal, and it could be due to hydraulic loss on one side of the vehicle or low brake fluid in the master cylinder.



The recalled vehicles included 6,896 GMC vehicles of the following models: Yukon, Yukon XL, and Sierra LD, 2023-2024 models. There are also 8,527 Chevrolet vehicles of the following models among the recalled ones: Tahoe, Suburban, and Silverado LD 2023-2024 models. A total of 579 Cadillac vehicles in the following models were also recalled: Escalade and Escalade ESV 2023-2024 models.



The ministry stated that there is a possibility that the brake warning light may not work properly when the oil is low or leaking below the required level without the driver's knowledge. It pointed out that this may reduce brake performance and increase the risk of an accident.



The Ministry called on users of the vehicles included in the recall list to contact the local agents of the respective vehicles, including General Motors Company on the toll-free number (8008200048), Aljomaih Automotive Company on the toll-free number (8007525252), and the Global Agencies Company on the toll-free number (8002442244) to perform the necessary updates of brake warning light, free of charge.



The ministry also noted that the vehicle chassis number to be included in the recall campaign can be verified through the Defective Products Recall Center website (Recalls.sa).

