RIYADH — The National Gas and Industrialization Company (GASCO) announced an increase of SR1 per cylinder in prices of cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) effective from Sunday. GASCO said in a statement, posted on the site of Saudi Stock Exchange (TADAWUL), that it had received a letter from the Ministry of Energy regarding the adjustment in the selling prices of LPG effective from Sunday, June 11.



The prices for refilling new gas cylinder reached SR19.85 inclusive of value-added tax (VAT), and excluding transportation charges from distribution stations to sales outlets. GASCO stated that the current changes in prices will not have any noteworthy financial impact on the company’s net income in future.



The old price for refilling a gas cylinder was SR18.85, including VAT and this is not inclusive of transportation charges from distribution stations to sales outlets.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).