RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 28,806 Ford Explorer vehicles, 2011 – 2019 models. This was attributed to a defect in the installation of the external side covers of the windshield supports, which may lead to their separation from the vehicle, posing a danger to road users and increasing the risk of an accident.



The ministry called on users of the vehicles included in the recall to contact the local agents, Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Company, on the toll-free number (8007492222), and Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Company, on the toll-free number (8001240218), to carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.



Those vehicle chassis numbers that are included in the recall campaign can be verified through visiting the website of the Defective Products Recall Center (Recalls.sa).

