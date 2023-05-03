Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has announced that the kingdom's newest luxury shopping and entertainment hub, VIA Riyadh, will open its doors on May 11 in the capital.

A part of a wider initiative under the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to modernize the country and develop its entertainment sector to help diversify the economy, VIA Riyadh will boast the kingdom's first St. Regis Hotel property in addition to elite shopping outlets, cinemas and international food market, reported SPA.

Lauding the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for their support in turing Saudi Arabia into a mega tourist destination, GEA Chairman Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al Sheikh said VIA Riyadh, one of the finest entertainment destinations in the capital, will offer visitors upscale hospitality, shopping, and accommodation services.

"Via Riyadh will feature five-star hotel Regis, 22 luxury stores, 15 restaurants and cafes, seven cinemas, and an international food market," he stated.

Construction of the area, which is built in the Salmani style, took 20 months, reported Arab News.

The Salmani design process is based on six core values outlined by King Salman: authenticity, continuity, human-centricity, livability, innovation and sustainability.

Salmani architecture integrates modern lifestyles while evoking the local identity and architectural heritage of the kingdom, it stated.

The opening ceremony will showcase the new zone, which is distinguished by a combination of authentic and modern architecture, but at the same time, its spaces are designed in a way that gives comfort and relaxation through vast green spaces, artistic sculptures, and perennial trees near the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, stated the report.

The new venue will also include a theatre for live performances, which will be inaugurated by renowned Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah on May 18, it added.

