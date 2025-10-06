Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the most dynamic and connected retail markets in the world, with the Kingdom’s consumers leading in cross‑channel shopping, according to the 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index, commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions and conducted by PYMNTS Intelligence.

Drawing on insights from a survey of 2,191 consumers and 240 merchants in Saudi Arabia, the report examines how shoppers are blending physical and digital experiences, the rapid adoption of mobile-enabled commerce, and the growing demand for secure and seamless checkout options.

The findings offer Saudi retailers valuable guidance on how to meet evolving consumer expectations and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for an advanced digital economy.

Key findings:

· 72% of Saudi consumers say the availability of their preferred payment method influences their choice of merchant – well above global average (55%)

· 66% used a mobile phone as part of their last retail purchase (global average: 48%)

· Nearly half (46.7%) store payment information with merchants (global average: 40.2%)

· 34% of Saudi consumers are cross-channel shoppers, blending online and in-store purchasing journeys (global average: 27.5%)

· Almost 32% of Saudi consumers using in-store pickup say they always or often buy additional products during collection (global average: 43.4%)

“Saudi Arabia’s retail sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by a tech-savvy population, strong digital infrastructure, and progressive regulations,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. “We are proud to work alongside the Kingdom’s government partners, banks, and merchants to help deliver the secure, flexible payment experiences that consumers increasingly expect—whether they choose to shop online, in store, or across both channels.”

What this means for KSA businesses

To capture growth, Saudi retailers should ensure their checkout process is frictionless across all devices and channels, offer multiple secure payment methods, and maximise incentives like rewards and free delivery, the report said.

