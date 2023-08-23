Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, Qatar’s Mercedes-Benz dealership, has announced the recall of Mercedes-Benz C Class, 2022 model as 12V and 48V ground connection bolts maybe fixed with insufficient torque.

As a result, the electric propulsion path function is disrupted, which may affect exhaust emissions and electrical range.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The Ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department.

