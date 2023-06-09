Qatar maintained a steady upward trend in the sales of new private vehicles, which constituted three-fourth of the total vehicles sales, according to the official estimates.

However, the overall sales in the vehicles market were on a slippery road, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

The country saw 6,816 new vehicles registered in April 2023, declining 6.9% and 3.9% on an annualised and monthly basis respectively in the review period.

The registration of new private vehicles stood at 5,132, which nevertheless shot up 8.9% and 5% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in April 2023. Such vehicles constituted 75% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.

The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 896; which declined 20.4% and 18.8% on a yearly and monthly basis respectively in April 2023. Such vehicles constituted 13% of the total new vehicles in the review period.

The new registration of other non-specified vehicles stood at 516 units, which zoomed 116.8% on a yearly basis but shrank 24% month-on-month this April. These constituted 8% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.

The registration of new private motorcycles stood at 144 units, which plummeted 86.3% and 37.7% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in April 2023. These constituted 2% of the total new vehicles in the review period.

The registration of new heavy equipment stood at 113, which constituted 2% of the total registrations in April 2023. Their registrations had seen a 28% and 29.4% contraction year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in the review period.

The registration of trailers amounted to 15 units, which reported a 61.5% and 48.3% plunge month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in the review period.

The renewal of registration was reported in 57,269 units, which saw 4.1% and 27.3% shrinkage on yearly and monthly basis respectively in April 2023. It constituted 55.3% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The transfer of ownership was reported in 28,829 vehicles in April 2023, which declined 5.2% and 19.5% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. It constituted 27.84% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The modified vehicles’ registration stood at 4,570; which expanded 58.1% on an annualised basis but fell 27.9% month-on-month in April 2023. They constituted 4.41% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of lost/damaged vehicles stood at 3,212 units, which tanked 55.3% and 45.4% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in April 2023. They constituted 3.1% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of vehicles meant for exports stood at 1,442 units, which reported a 36.6% and 57.5% decrease on a yearly and monthly basis respectively in April 2023. It constituted 1% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The re-registration of vehicles stood at 241, which soared 164.8% and 109.6% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in April 2023.

The clearing of vehicle-related processes stood at 103,559 units, which tanked 7.1% and 25.6% on a yearly and monthly basis respectively in the review period.

Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports had handled 8,025 RORO (vehicles) in April 2023, which registered a 2.14% and 14.53% jump year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. Hamad Port alone handled 7,992 units in April 2023.

