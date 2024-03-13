Doha, Qatar: Q-Tire, Qatar’s one-stop shop for quick auto services, has announced a strategic partnership with Qatol, a leading manufacturer of premium lubricants. This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in delivering unparalleled automotive services to customers across Qatar.

Q-Tire, is a one-stop shop for quick auto, available through strategically positioned retail outlets across Qatar, along with mobile units for added convenience. In addition to offering tire services, Q-Tire provides customers with a diverse range of auto services, such as tire fitting and balancing, wheel alignment, puncture repair, battery replacement, oil change, and more.

Qatol, on the other hand, is renowned for its extensive range of high-quality products, spanning heavy-duty engine and transmission oils to brake fluids and coolants, tailored to meet the diverse needs of vehicles and machinery. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Qatol has established itself as a trusted provider of premium lubricants, serving the automotive industry with distinction.

“We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Qatol, a partnership that reinforces our commitment to supporting Qatari industries”, said Group CEO of Marzooq Shamlan Al Shamlan Holding, Marzooq Tariq Al Shamlan.

“By joining forces, we aim to elevate the automotive service experience in Qatar, combining Q-Tire’s seamless tire services with Qatol’s premium lubricants. Together, we are poised to deliver unmatched value and performance to our customers.”

“We are honoured to partner with Q-Tire, a renowned name in the automotive industry,”said Khalid Tami Al Hajri, Managing Director of Qatol.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to serving customers with premium lubricants. Together, we look forward to setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation in automotive services across Qatar.”

As part of the partnership, Q-Tire and Qatol will collaborate closely on various initiatives, including marketing campaigns, product promotions, and customer engagement activities. By leveraging their combined strengths and expertise, both companies aim to enhance the automotive service landscape in Qatar and deliver unparalleled value to customers.

