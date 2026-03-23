Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) reaffirmed that goods remain widely available across retail outlets in Qatar and urged consumers to follow official guidelines and purchase according to their actual needs to encourage responsible consumption.

MoCI stated that the public is advised to purchase based on their family’s needs for a reasonable timeframe, refrain from panic buying or overstocking, prioritise essential items such as food, medicines, and children’s supplies, and adhere to a list to avoid unnecessary purchases.

The Ministry has confirmed that it is actively overseeing the market, carrying out regular inspections at retail outlets to ensure businesses adhere to pricing rules and consumer protection regulations.

These checks are designed to curb unfair practices, prevent monopolies, and avoid unjustified price increases, especially during peak demand periods.

Authorities emphasised that these ongoing monitoring efforts aim to safeguard market stability, maintain a level playing field for traders, and ensure essential goods remain accessible at fair prices.

Earlier, the Ministry issued a major circular mandating that all factory owners and commercial establishments across the country integrate their internal operations directly with the digital systems.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader push to enhance market oversight, create a transparent economic landscape, and develop a real-time electronic monitoring framework nationwide.

The Ministry has outlined strict legal consequences for businesses that fail to modernise their reporting methods.

Under the new guidelines, specific actions will be treated as direct violations, including neglecting to establish the required electronic link, refusing to submit requested documents, and providing false or incorrect data. The Ministry urged all business owners to proactively adapt to these requirements to avoid penalties and contribute to a more stable, digitised economy. Due to the ongoing crisis in the region, several retail outlets across the country are operating 24 hours a day to help stabilise markets and ensure smooth supply chains.

Teams from the Ministry are carrying out on-site inspections at several food and water production facilities to assess manufacturing operations, verify that production lines are fully operational, and evaluate supply chain effectiveness, ensuring consistent fulfilment of local market demand.

MoCI stated that factories are functioning at full production capacity and emphasized that ample strategic reserves of products are in place to guarantee uninterrupted supply to retail outlets and ongoing availability of goods for consumers.

Latest figures released by the Ministry indicate that the country’s industrial sector encompasses a wide array of food industries, comprising 20 water production facilities, 24 dairy factories, 16 meat and fish processing plants, 15 bakeries and pasta production units, and 10 grain milling and packaging factories.

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