Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) has announced that a major renovation work has begun at Sitra Mall, a key shopping destination in the kingdom, which upon completion will see the introduction of enhanced retail options and new dine-in and drive-through restaurants.

BDB said as per the contract, Mohammed Jalal Contracting will transform Sitra Mall (a subsidiary of Bahrain Development Bank) into a premier shopping and lifestyle destination.

Mohammed Jalal Contracting will be responsible for the refurbishment of the mall’s entrances, common areas, food courts, toilets, and other facilities, as well as the enhancement of the mall’s electrical systems, external façade, and road network.

For the past 18 months, Sitra Mall had served as the primary site for the national Covid-19 vaccination drive, in cooperation with the National Taskforce and the Ministry of Health.

The Sitra Mall renovation project is in line with BDB’s strategy to provide ongoing support toward the kingdom’s private sector. This project aims to support the SME ecosystem in Bahrain in line with the Economic Vision of 2030, said a top BDB official.

“Sitra Mall’s accessible location and scenic seaside views are advantages that we are looking to leverage with an enhanced shopping, entertainment, and dining experience," remarked its CEO Dalal Alqais.

"The refurbishment will help to unlock the property’s potential and serve communities in and around Sitra, while also creating opportunities for business and investment," stated Alqais.

"We are pleased to be working closely with our partners, all of whom have a track record of excellence, to deliver this project," she added.

Mohammed Jalal Contracting General Manager Heath Moxham said: “We are pleased to have been entrusted with this important project and will ensure completion of the planned refurbishment works in line with international benchmarks and the kingdom’s governance frameworks, on time, and within budget."

"The renovation works will no doubt serve to increase footfall to the mall and enhance its profitability,” he added.

