Cairo – JIT Trading and Distribution has announced an expansion plan to inject an additional $15 million into the Egyptian market during 2025, according to a press release.

JIT Trading is the authorised distributor for Huawei, Nokia, and Realme. Meanwhile, this initiative aligns with the company’s comprehensive strategy to meet the growing consumer demand in the Egyptian technology and telecommunications sector while solidifying its market position.

Chairman of JIT Trading, Ahmed Fathy, emphasised that the company aims to increase sales volume by 30% to 40% this year, building on the 2024 results of surpassing EGP 2 billion in sales.

The company also serves as a regional distributor for Apple products in Egypt and Dubai, enriching its portfolio and enabling it to cater to a wide consumer base.

Additionally, JIT Trading plans to expand its distribution network by increasing its distribution points from 10 to 15 to reach a broader customer base.

To address gaps in the mobile device market and meet the increasing demand, JIT has imported a wide range of devices across various models.

Fathy also emphasised JIT’s ongoing collaboration with Egypt’s National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA), reaffirming the company’s full compliance with all regulatory standards and guidelines. This partnership ensures the delivery of high-quality products and services that align with local market requirements, reflecting JIT’s commitment to supporting the advancement of Egypt’s telecommunications sector.

