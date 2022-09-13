UAE - The latest iPhone series is already on its way to the UAE — yet many residents are still buying pre-owned older models.

Retailers in Sharjah and Dubai said consumers are purchasing not just Apple's iPhone 13 and 12, but also those launched six to seven years ago.

“Since many residents cannot afford newer and costlier models, they opt to go for older models to enjoy the Apple brand,” said Gul Ahmed, an electronics retailer in Sharjah.

Some shops are also selling imported models that come with FaceTime — plus other features like dual SIM — at a much higher price of around Dh4,400.

“Apple’s mobile phones are always in demand. When the iPhone 13 series was launched, the previous models were doing very well. Even the iPhone 5 handsets are also being sold in the market and it has a decent demand. We are selling iPhone 13 and 12 models frequently. iPhones with FaceTime are in demand, too," says Aftab Ahmed, a retailer at Sharjah’s Mobile Round Market.

Another seller, Tariq, said people still buy 6 to 7-year-old iPhones. “We recently sold the 2015 iPhone model sold for Dh1,200. Unlike Android, the best thing about Apple is that it updates iOS for many years, therefore, older versions remain relevant,” he added.

The UAE will be among the first markets that will receive the iPhone 14 smartphones, and stocks are expected to be available from September 16.

Anum Rizvi, a long-time Sharjah resident, said Apple gadgets have always been her first choice. However, she plans to upgrade to a newer iPhone only after a few months, once retailers introduce promotions and add accessories for the new handsets.

Prices to drop after iPhone 14 launch

Those eyeing an older iPhone have been patiently waiting for the iPhone 14 launch, expecting prices to drop further in the weeks ahead.

“Some customers say that they have delayed their purchases for a while because the iPhone 13 series prices will go down further once the iPhone 14 hits the market in the coming weeks," said Aftab Ahmed.

"We, too, expect that the prices of the iPhone 13 and 12 will drop by around Dh200 to Dh400 initially,” he added.

Ali Gill, who has been operating a shop for over a decade, thinks that the prices for these older models could be slashed by as much as Dh500. “When the supply of iPhone 14 grows, the rates will drop faster for the previous models,” he said.

