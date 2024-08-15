Egypt - Hyundai for Household Appliances has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Eleven Trade Corp. (ETC) to expand its presence in the Egyptian market.

The agreement will see ETC distribute Hyundai home appliances across Egypt, starting with television screens of various sizes, followed by split air conditioners and electric heaters.

“It’s essential to mention that Hyundai Inc for Household Appliances is far-reaching in Arab countries & is owning voluminous market share through the high quality it provides in terms of mass production & technology advancements with competitive prices,” said KIM, Hyundai MEA Regional Managing Director.

Mustafa Euwaida, ETC CCO, confirmed the launch timeline and outlined the distribution strategy. “We will launch the TV screen with all its sizes proceeding by the Split Air Conditioner then comes the Electric Heater,” he said. “All the appliances shall be available soon at retail market supreme & SPECIALISED MEGA STORES LIKE (B. Tech) followed by all the TRADITIONAL retailers & distributors.”

ETC CEO Ahmed Abu Karam highlighted the company’s strategic approach to marketing the Hyundai brand. “Our sales & marketing strategy is attentively planned to meet the renowned brand standard,” Abu Karam said. He added that there is potential to locally assemble electronic appliances in Egypt, which would boost domestic industrial production, reduce import flows, and create more opportunities for young workers.

The partnership between Hyundai for Home Appliances and ETC signifies the company’s commitment to growing its presence in the Egyptian market. The agreement marks a significant step in Hyundai’s efforts to reach more consumers in the region and establish a strong foothold in Egypt’s growing home appliance market.

