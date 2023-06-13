Saudi Arabia - Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics, one of the largest electronics distributors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hisense, a global leader in the manufacturing of white goods, sign a strategic partnership deal to expand its business portfolio and elevate its presence in the region. Under this partnership, Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics will be an authorized distributor of Hisense Air Conditioning in Saudi Arabia.



The formal signing ceremony was held, under the patronage of Wang Qimin, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Jeddah[1] . Through this partnership, Hisense aims to expand its air conditioning business both residential and commercial, and looks forward to presenting its leading innovation and technology in air conditioning to its end-users. On the other hand, Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics through their business expertise in the Saudi market commits in supporting Hisense to a comprehensive range of air conditioning solutions.



Hisham Hamza, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics, conveyed his enthusiasm on the partnership, stating, "Our alliance with Hisense represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide top-tier electronics solutions for our customers in Saudi Arabia. By combining Hisense's innovative air conditioning products and technology with our robust distribution network, we can increase the accessibility of the finest cooling technology for our clients."



President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, Jason Ou, affirmed the partnership by signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and expressed his optimism saying, "This partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics signals an exhilarating new phase in our journey. We are confident in their regional network and service standards that align perfectly with our mission of delivering reliable, high-quality air conditioning solutions to the Saudi market."



The collaboration between Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics and Hisense represents a pledge of quality and innovation from both companies. The integration of Hisense's advanced and reliable air conditioners into Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics' product range is set to greatly augment their offering and cater to the varied needs of their expanding customer base.



For more information about the products and services offered by Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics or to learn more about Hisense air conditioning units, please visit ALJE|Hisense

