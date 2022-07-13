Kuwait - Genesis Middle East & Africa and Northern Gulf Trading Group have jointly announced the opening of a new service centre in the Shuwaikh area, Kuwait. Besides, Genesis has allocated more than $50 million to invest in projects that enhance the customer experience.

The official launch took place in the presence of members of the senior management team, represented by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Northern Gulf Trading Group Sheikh Jaber Hmoud Al-Sabah, Group CEO Raed Turjuman, and Omar Al-Zubaidi, Head of Genesis Middle East & Africa.

Commenting on the opening, Turjuman said: “This new facility will help create an even greater customer experience. Our new centre is the first step in a strategic expansion plan that seeks to enhance our leadership and consolidate the brands we represent in the local market, which also includes the launch of a new showroom and maintenance centre.

Long-term vision

He continued: “Our long-term vision revolves around providing models that are unrivaled in the market and delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction. We will invest in projects that enhance the customer experience, starting with high-end and comfortable facilities as well as customer service based on the values of attention, respect, and transparency.”

Al Zubaidi commented: “We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Northern Gulf Trading Group and bolstering Genesis' capabilities in Kuwait with the launch of our new service centre. The opening represents another milestone for Genesis in the region and showcases Genesis' commitment to providing high-end customer experiences that are unrivaled in the market."

The opening ceremony continued with a tour whereby guests were introduced to the centre's facilities and equipment. The new space spans 12,000 sq m over four floors, which include the service centre, the upper floor of the administration offices, the waiting room, and the hospitality area, while the lower floors are designated for parking.

Modern luxury

The centre reflects the values of modern luxury and athletic elegance, as well as the dedication for quality and the utmost attention to detail that defines Genesis.

The centre excels with its modern and sophisticated architecture that combines simplicity and practicality, which is integrated with spacious areas with natural lighting thanks to the glass ceiling that extends over the entire area. The space also comes equipped with 15 workstations, with a capacity to service more than 1,000 cars per month.

The centre also packs the latest integrated technologies, with more than 350 highly qualified staff members and experts. Supervised by a management team that holds many years of practical experience, the centre follows the most effective systems and processes to ensure utmost accuracy and timeliness of services for customers. Northern Gulf Trading Group customers can book an appointment through the customer service centre as needed.

Electric cars

The new service centre will also provide services for electric cars in the future, representing an important leap in the strategy of Northern Gulf Trading Group, which seeks to achieve excellence in providing the infrastructure capable of meeting the future needs of customers.

Northern Gulf Trading Group also designated a spacious waiting room to provide customers with a luxurious experience, where dark colours are combined with contemporary furniture and integrated amenities to give the place an ambiance of luxury and warmth.

The administrative floor includes a library hall devoted to study and research, a meeting room equipped with advanced display technology, and a special training centre that offers monthly training courses. All of which form part of Northern Gulf Trading Group’s endeavour to enrich the customer experience and enhance its reputation as one of the leading names in the field of customer service.

