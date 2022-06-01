Bahrain - Exhibition World Bahrain, the Middle East’s newest expo and convention centre, is on track to open later this year.

A mega facility, the Exhibition World Bahrain features 95,000 sq m of exhibition space, a grand hall with a 400 to 4,000 seating capacity, 95 meeting rooms, 14 organisers’ offices, three majlis, supported by 25 restaurants, cafes and retail outlets, said a statement from Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA).

The expo centre was unveiled at IMEX Frankfurt, a three-day global trade show for the incentive travel sector, which opened today (May 31) in the German city.

Once open, the Exhibition World Bahrain will be showcasing the kingdom's dynamic, progressive and collaborative culture and is set to become the catalyst for economic growth, socio-development and job creation, it stated

The newly-unveiled brand identity captures the essence of authentic Bahrani spirit and warm Arabic hospitality, accentuated by the use of the colours of the national flag, and reflects the essence of a space designed to connect, share ideas and create memorable experiences, said the BTEA in its statement.

The brand identity of the new Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir, which is set to become the largest exhibition & convention centre in the GCC region, is a key element in BTEA's work to promote it regionally and internationally," remarked its CEO Dr Nasser Qaedi.

"This exceptional achievement is planned to attract business tourism in the region and is considered a key pillar in implementing the ambitious objectives of Bahrain Tourism Strategy 2022-2026," noted Dr Qaedi.

Exhibition World Bahrain General Manager Dr Debbie Kristiansen said: "We are thrilled to unveil the new brand identity - The stunning logo design was inspired by the spirit, heritage and culture of the Bahraini people - warm, welcoming and truly authentic in every way."

"At ASM Global, we are all very proud to have been appointed to manage Exhibition World Bahrain by BTEA," she stated.

"We are committed to mentoring and developing an amazing team of talented, passionate Bahrainis, and our recent dedicated two-day recruitment drive, resulting in more than 500 Bahrainis applying for roles within Exhibition World Bahrain, is testament to that commitment," noted Dr Kristiansen.

"We have seen a real sense of excitement generated by people wanting to be part of Exhibition World Bahrain and creating a long-term legacy for their country," she added.

