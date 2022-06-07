Cairo – Egypt-based ShipBlu, an e-commerce shipping experience platform, has partnered with location technology company what3words to enhance merchant and consumer experiences.

Through the collaboration, both merchants and shoppers will be able to provide their what3words address in English or Arabic at checkout through the ShipBlu integration, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to improve the addressing accuracy without the need for phone calls to ask about the address or nearby landmarks to make sure that deliveries find the clients’ location faster.

Using what3words addressing system, ShipBlu will be able to reduce the daily travel time for couriers, which should eliminate vehicle emissions. ShipBlu noted that this step comes in line with its vision to become Egypt’s greenest logistics platform.

Ali Nasser, CEO and Co-Founder of ShipBlu, noted: “I am confident that other providers will see the value in our approach, and together we can really launch this technology across the entire logistics industry in Egypt.”

Chris Sheldrick, Co-Founder and CEO of what3words, said “We are making strides on our mission to change the way people communicate location, helping individuals and businesses improve the efficiency of everyday tasks using what3words addresses.”

