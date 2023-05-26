Dubai will transform into a giant shopping mall as its Three Day Super Sale — or 3DSS — kicks off on Friday, May 26. The event, which takes place in May and November every year, offers discounts of up to 90 per cent off on a range of brands across malls and shopping centres.

In an exclusive interview, a top official from the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) told Khaleej Times how the biannual event — which has been happening since 2017 — “gets bigger and better every year as shoppers look forward to the chance to make the most of unmissable deals”.

Mohammed Feras Arayqat, director, Retail Registration, Retail & Strategic Alliances, said this 3DSS has more than 500 brands taking part.

“We have seen close to a 200 per cent increase in spend since 3DSS 2017. (This) is one of the very best times of the year to bag an incredible deal. We expect shoppers to take advantage of these unmissable offers across a huge range of categories, from fashion and beauty, to electronics, eyewear, accessories, footwear and more at iconic shopping destinations citywide,” he said.

Top deals

When asked about the top discounts shoppers can avail, Arayqat said brands like KIKO Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Rivoli, Homes R Us, IKEA, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Lacoste, Better Life, Sharaf DG, Aldo and Al Jaber Optical “to name a few” will slash prices by up to 90 per cent.

Where to get the deals

Participating shopping centres and destinations include:

- Mall of the Emirates

- City Centre Mirdif

- City Centre Deira

- City Centre Me’aisem

- City Centre Al Shindagha

- Dubai Festival City Mall

- Dubai Festival Plaza

- Nakheel Mall

- Ibn Battuta

- Circle Mall

- Mercato

- Town Center

- The Beach

- Bluewaters

- City Walk

- The Outlet Village

How to beat the crowds

Arayqat urged shoppers to start early to make the best of the super sale. This will give them a head start and “beat the crowds, as well as find parking easier during the first half of the day”.

“Research and plan ahead, set helpful budgets, keep track of your spending and make sure to check return policies to get the most of the experience. Lastly, all shoppers should make sure to take breaks and stay hydrated while out and about,” he added.

Shopping ahead of the holidays

The super sale is happening about a month before the Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and the summer holidays.

“Retailers will … often plan their super sales around specific seasons, and with the summer break coming up, the 3DSS is the perfect time for retailers to encourage purchases in advance of the holidays. Some retailers may also choose to reward loyal customers with exclusive access to sales or provide additional promotions that can encourage repeat purchases, and to drive long-term customer engagement,” said Arayqat.

He explained that super sales provide retailers with the opportunity to clear out excess inventory or even lower their prices significantly to gain a competitive edge over their rivals and capture market share, as well as increase customer loyalty.

