As we welcome the summer season, Numaish is bringing back its fashion event, which, this time, features over 90 designers, and for the first time in the UAE, India's leading multi designer store with leading Indian labels, Ogaan. The Numaish Festive Fair will be held on September 16 and 17 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai.

Leading and debutant designers will showcase their latest collections in women, men and kids apparels as well as jewellery, accessories and home decor at the two-day event, from 11am till 9pm at the venue's Godolphin Ballroom.

The exhibition will largely focus on designers with ethnic, western/fusion wear, and formal and bridal collections to welcome the festive season ahead of us.

Ogaan, meanwhile, will present over 30 leading designer labels curated for UAE shoppers.

The fashion exhibition is open to all and offers free valet parking for all visitors.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).