Cairo - Carrefour Egypt has partnered with Merge to launch simultaneous sign language interpretation through “Merge- Interpreter Sign Language “platform for those with hearing impairments.

Carrefour will introduce this free-of-charge at five of its stores, becoming the market's first retailer to provide a service for customers with hearing disabilities, according to a recent press release.

Designed with the most advanced technology, “Merge- Interpreter Sign Language “platform provides shoppers with access to sign language interpretation. Tablets will be installed within Carrefour stores, at which customers can scan the QR codes for video calls with Merge certified Sign Language interpreters for inquiries regarding prices and promotions.

Carrefour is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Egypt and Merge is a leading information technology company specialising in innovative technological solutions for people with disabilities.

Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, Philippe Peguilhan, stated: “Carrefour is highly committed to providing equal opportunities for its customers through every experience. By partnering with Merge, we can continue to deliver convenient, seamless shopping experiences that ensure an inclusive environment for all.”

Founder and CEO of Merge Technology, Ramy Qaddoumi, said: “Launching of this service is an integral part of our strategy, which aims to support the needs of those with hearing impairments in the community and will be instrumental in achieving our goal of supporting those with special needs in every area of life.”

Source:Mubasher

