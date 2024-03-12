Mazaya Egypt, a leading brand in the Egyptian market, has announced its plan to expand its presence in the North Coast region, where it currently operates 7 branches in different locations.

The company’s digital manager, Basem Samy, said that Mazaya is looking forward to opening its first branch in Ras El Hekma, a promising area that is expected to attract local and foreign tourists after the completion of its development plan.

Samy added that Mazaya has a vision to reach its customers in various parts of the country by increasing its number of branches, which now exceed 30 in different commercial malls in Egypt.

He also revealed that Mazaya plans to launch 8 new brands with 24 branches in 2024, as part of its strategy to grow in the local market, cover new areas, and cater to diverse customer needs.

He attributed Mazaya’s success in achieving 25 branches in 25 years to its strong market research and its ability to compete with international brands by offering high-quality products that meet customer demand.