Bahrain - Tamkeen announced the career progression support for nearly 100 Bahraini employees at Al Salam Gas Electronics.

This comes in conjunction with Al Salam’s ongoing expansion plans, which include all company channels, including retail outlets. This initiative is expected to create more job opportunities for Bahrainis within the company, which has been committed to Bahrainisation and investing in Bahraini employees since its inception.

Tamkeen’s support is part of its career development programme, which focus on encouraging local talent and enhancing their skills to meet labour market demands by providing necessary training and increasing Bahraini employees’ wages.

Khalid Al Bayat, chief growth officer at Tamkeen, stated: “The expansion project of Al Salam Gas Electronics represents a significant development for the company. This will create diverse job opportunities for our local talent and promote the career development of Bahraini employees within the enterprise. We will work together to facilitate the expansion process by providing the necessary training to meet the needs of this phase.”

For his part, Fadhel Al Bunni, chief executive of Al Salam Gas Electronics, highlighted the importance of this collaboration with Tamkeen.

He stated: “Since the company’s inception, we have been committed to employing Bahraini talent, achieving a Bahrainisation rate of 97pc in administrative positions, through using the National Employment Programme and the Wage Increment Programme. We look forward to expanding by benefiting from Tamkeen’s range of support programmes.”

