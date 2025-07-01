Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy announced the fuel prices for the upcoming month of July 2025.

The price for Premium-grade petrol will remain unchanged at QR1.95 while the price for Super has increased to QR2 for July.

Meanwhile, the cost for diesel will also slightly increase in the coming month, amounting to QR1.95 per litre.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announced the monthly price list.

