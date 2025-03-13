Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex is exploring domestic and international expansion, chairman Abdulla Buhindi announced following the company’s annual general assembly meeting.

Mr Buhindi said the company is seeking additional space at Bahrain International Airport and is open to opportunities abroad, noting a minority stake in an Abu Dhabi project.

He paid tribute to the late chairman Farouk Almoayyed, acknowledging his role in the company’s establishment.

The meeting, held at the Downtown Rotana Hotel, saw the election of a new 10-member board of directors for 2025-2028, comprising Mr Buhindi, Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, Jehad Yousif Amin, Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed, Mohammed Al Khan, Amal Muhlis, Mohammed Al Sheikh, Ghassan Al Sabbagh, Shaikh Mohammed bin Ali Al Khalifa and Jalal Mohammed Jalal.

Additionally, Mohammed Al Zain and Tariq Jassim Fakhro were elected as reserve members.

Shareholders approved a 35 per cent cash dividend, equivalent to 35 fils per share, totalling BD4,979,518, to be paid by March 27, 2025.

The meeting also approved the 2024 financial statements and the Corporate Governance Report.

Discussions arose regarding increasing board members, but it was decided to address the appointment of an independent member at a separate meeting.

The extraordinary general assembly approved amendments to authorised signatories, with the chairman and vice-chairman now authorised for all company matters. Previous proxies to the late Farouk Almoayyed were revoked. The assembly also approved revisions to the company’s Articles and Memoranda of Association.

