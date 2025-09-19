Bahrain - Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) has launched its new grocery brand, HyperMax, in Bahrain. The brand will focus on fresh, local produce while offering a wide variety of affordable products.

Supporting Bahrain’s Vision 2030, HyperMax has partnered with over 250 local farmers, producers, and SMEs. The brand’s entry aims to strengthen local businesses with a workforce of more than 1,600.

Commenting on the new brand launch, Majid Al Futtaim Retail–HyperMax Bahrain head of operations Mohamad El Khatib said: “With over three decades of deep-rooted experience in the region, Majid Al Futtaim has consistently delivered exceptional quality and value to its customers. The launch of HyperMax marks a key step in our ongoing commitment to placing communities and customers at the centre of everything we do. By championing local sourcing, we are building a dynamic ecosystem that makes fresh, high-quality grocery products more accessible and affordable. At Majid Al Futtaim, we continue to blend world-class operational excellence with a nuanced understanding of local preferences – ensuring a diverse product offering that meets global standards while celebrating the unique tastes of Bahrain.”

He added: “Through HyperMax, we aim to continue driving economic self-reliance and sustainability through partnering and empowering Bahraini farmers, suppliers, and talent, in alignment with Bahrain Vision 2030.”

Six HyperMax stores have opened, complemented by an e-commerce platform for an ‘omnichannel strategy’ focused on convenience and a modern, customer-first experience.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).