BAHRAIN’S biggest central market is set to witness a makeover through a package of development projects aimed at improving its infrastructure and modernising its public facilities.Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak said in a written response to a question by MP Waleed Al Dossary on the Manama Central Market, received by Parliament yesterday, that the market development plan is divided into a number of stages.

He added that the target is to provide a more comfortable and safer commercial environment for sellers and shoppers.The minister pointed out that ongoing work is part of continuing efforts to develop the quality of services provided within the scope of central markets.“Regarding the 2023-2024 two-year plan, we have included the completion of a number of projects, including replacing the main canopy of the fish market, shading the loading and unloading area, demolishing and rebuilding toilets,” said Mr Al Mubarak.

“We have installed solar cells to provide lighting, planted 618 trees in open spaces, provided safety standards for fire systems in the market, installed air breakers for the meat and fish market, and also installed electrical capacitors,” he added.“The installation of new air conditioners for the market was recently completed as part of the works to enhance the air flow system in it.

Also completed is the development and rehabilitation of the truck parking area.”As part of future plans, Mr Al Mubarak revealed that parking areas in the Manama Central Market (Phase Two) would be improved. He added that walls, floors and rainwater and sewage drainage openings would also be built or repaired and a study conducted to consider moving the wholesale market (vegetables and fruits) to another area. Electrical appliances would also continue to undergo regular maintenance.

“We will continue our monitoring and inspection campaigns through continuous field visits that aim to ensure that traders comply with the laws and regulations stipulated in the terms of their contracts, through effective co-ordination with the relevant government agencies,” he added.Earlier, Capital Trustees Authority director-general Mohammed Al Sehli told board members that work was in full swing to complete the renovation, remodelling and maintenance of the market by the end of this year.He said that the work may be speeded up depending on how easy it was to remove or relocate ground services such as electricity cables, water pipelines and sewage.

Mr Al Sehli briefed board members on the ongoing project on the 141,000sqm site, which includes organising truck parking in collaboration with the private sector, as well as offering shaded loading and selling zones.The development of the facilities include providing shading for the fish market which occupies an area of 932sqm. Other developments included installing solar panels and upgrading LED lighting as part of efforts to reduce electricity consumption.The authority is also working to increase green spaces as part of national afforestation initiatives.

Additionally, work was under way to step up air conditioning maintenance work and increase the number of compressors in the meat market.Board chairman Saleh Tarradah explained that the current market improvement project would cost around BD1 million. The GDN earlier reported that it would be moved to another location in the Capital Governorate within the next six years.

Capital Trustees Board vice-chairwoman Khulood Al Qattan said a number of sites were under consideration.More than a decade ago, there was talk of a BD200m project at the site, but that failed to materialise due to a lack of private sector interest.Previous suggestions for a Manama Central Market revamp included office and residential towers, shopping outlets, leisure facilities, a five-star hotel and a heritage village.

