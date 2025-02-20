Bahrain consumers can now bring home the latest SMART TV, air conditioner, or home appliance without the worry of having to pay everything upfront.

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA) Electronics and Home Appliances has partnered with FLOOSS, the first instant regulated Sharia-compliant service in Bahrain, to make shopping for home appliance essentials easier and more affordable.

This partnership was officially launched during an agreement signing ceremony held recently at the FLOOSS headquarters in Seef. FLOOSS chief executive Fawaz Ghazal and YKA Electronics and Home Appliances Division business head AC Dilip signed the agreement in the presence of Payment International Enterprise (PIE) managing director Shabbir Modi, alongside team members from both organisations.

“With FLOOSS, we’re breaking down financial barriers for customers, making quality products more accessible than ever. This partnership reflects our mission to empower consumers with practical, stress-free solutions,” said Mr Ghazal.

The process is seamless: no lengthy paperwork or complicated bank processes. Customers can enjoy FLOOSS instant approval, take their purchase home the same day, and spread the cost over four simple instalments, making financial flexibility a reality.

“Whether it’s the latest Toshiba SMART TV, a Panasonic refrigerator, a Super General air conditioner, a Glemgas Cooker, or any other top-rated appliance, our clients can now buy with confidence and without financial stress. Our showrooms are filled with a wide variety of electronics and appliances, and with FLOOSS’s instalment plans, they’re more accessible than ever,” said Mr Dilip.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).