AS Watson Group, one of the world's largest international health and beauty retailers, has joined hands with Al Futtaim Group, a leading UAE business conglomerate for the opening of its new flagship store at City Centre Bahrain Mall, thus signifying its entry into a new market alongside the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

A member of CK Hutchison Holdings, AS Watson Group operates one of world's largest portfolios of retail formats, retail brands with the largest geographical presence.

This Bahrain foray also marks the third store opening for the company in three months, thus strengthening its presence across the GCC.

According to AS Watson, Bahrain is one of the six countries of the GCC presenting a dynamic and potential market with a surging demand for health and beauty products, driven by a predominantly young population - as over two-thirds of Bahrainis are under the age of 35 who pursue high-quality products.

Increased awareness of beauty trends, influenced by social media and lifestyle shifts, has led customers to greater spending on personal grooming, it stated.

As a trusted beauty expert, Watsons is well-positioned to bring world-class brands and products that meet their needs, ensuring a seamless O+O (Offline plus Online) customer experience while celebrating and enhancing Arabic beauty, said Dr Malina Ngai, Group CEO of AS Watson Group.

"The expansion of Watsons health and beauty retail experience into Bahrain is an important milestone in our commitment in the GCC region. Just as important, this new flagship store further strengthens our partnership with Al Futtaim Group to serve customers in this vibrant region where high-quality beauty and health products are increasingly in demand," she added.

Ngai pointed out that with a projected market growth of $38.8 million at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2029, Bahrain presents an exciting opportunity for Watsons as part of its expansion strategy.

Simon Naga, the Vice President of Al Futtaim Group, said: "The opening of our flagship Watsons store in Bahrain is a testament to our commitment to enhancing customer experiences across the region."

"As we continue to expand our footprint in the GCC market, we focus on delivering innovative retail solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers," he stated.

The 200-sq-m flagship store leverages Bahrain's strategic location in the Gulf, showcasing over 200 local and international brands across meticulously designed zones.

"Key areas include the innovative Derma Zone, which features internationally-renowned products alongside personalised skincare recommendations, and the enticing Skincare Zone, where customers can explore popular K-beauty and J-beauty brands," explained Naga.

Additionally, the store includes a chic Makeup Zone and Sustainable Zone, each thoughtfully tailored to meet a diverse range of customer needs, he added.

