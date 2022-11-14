Bahrain - Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo has officially inaugurated a new Lexus Showroom and dedicated service centre in Arad, Bahrain.

Spanning over 20,000 sq ft, the new landmark facility was created with ‘Omotenashi’, the art of Japanese hospitality, keeping Lexus customers and their needs at the heart of every design aspect and service requirement.

Upon entering the showroom section of the new facility, guests are immediately enveloped in the world of the ‘Next Chapter’ of Lexus which centres around four pillars: design, advanced technology, customer experience and electrification.

Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo CEO Mike Brightmore commented: “We are very proud to officially inaugurate this new Lexus facility here in Arad, bringing the brand closer to our customers in Muharraq, and ensuring that their every expectation is exceeded. Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo and Lexus share a dedication to make our customers’ journey more seamless, luxurious and remarkable.”

The Omotenashi is further amplified with exceptional attention to detail and craftsmanship, or ‘Takumi’ in Japanese, which all seamlessly integrate the passion of the brand with the functionality of the vehicles to deliver an unparalleled immersive experience.

The latest Lexus models will be on display in the showroom with professional sales consultants on hand to attend to interested customers’ requirements. There are various dedicated areas for customer consultation as well as a Lexus Experience Lounge where customers can be immersed in the array of Lexus brand elements and customisation choices as well as Lexus lifestyle merchandise.

Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo’s signature viewing window separates the showroom from the full-fledged service workshop, where customers can watch their vehicles being worked on by certified professional technicians using genuine spare parts in a clean and organised environment. The state-of-the-art service and maintenance facility has been set up to serve over 500 customers per month, maximising customer satisfaction and minimising waiting time across all other Lexus Service Centres by 30%.

