Jones the Grocer, the Australian gourmet grocer and café, has announced further global expansion into India and Qatar in partnership with HMSHost International, the global market leader in airport and travel dining and hospitality.

The first Jones the Grocer Express opened at Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport in Terminal 1, airside domestic departures, on July 7.

“The Indian diaspora, with their close affinity to the UAE, are very familiar with Jones the Grocer across its locations in UAE, and of course our Jones Express stores at Dubai Airport operated by HMS Host International. I am really pleased to be furthering our successful cooperation with HMS Host and making our first foray into India at Bangalore International Airport,” said Yunib Siddiqui, CEO of Jones the Grocer

“Since my first experience dining at Jones the Grocer, I have wanted to bring the brand to India. Their concept of all-day dining, playing on the trend of natural, gourmet food, makes for a great fit here in India and a brilliant match with the Kempegowda International Airport passenger profile. We’re thrilled to build on our strong global history with the brand as it begins its first activities in our country and look forward to our guests seeing that this is really a place to be,” commented Jagvir Rana, HMSHost International Regional Managing Director, India and Middle East.

The openings in India mark a phase of strategic expansion for Jones the Grocer in travel channels in a franchise partnership with HMSHost International. Later this year, again in partnership with HMSHost International, Jones the Grocer will open two outlets – all-day tapas concept Jones Social, as well as a Jones the Grocer Express – at Doha’s Hammad International Airport.

HMS Host International already operates three stores at Dubai Airport, two in Terminal 3 and one in Terminal 2. In the first quarter of 2023 the partnership is set to open a long-awaited flagship store at Abu Dhabi’s new Midfield airport.

With more locations set to open across Saudi Arabia, these openings will take Jones the Grocer over the milestone of 30+ branches underscoring the brand’s steady regional and global expansion.

