Riyadh – Almarai Company recorded an 8.40% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 940.81 million in the first half (H1) of 2022 from SAR 867.92 million, according to the company's consolidated interim financials.

The company's revenues rose by 19.13% to SAR 9.11 billion in H1-22, compared to SAR 7.65 billion in the year-ago period.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 0.96 in the first six months (6M) of 2022, against SAR 0.88 in the same period of 2021.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company's net profits after Zakat and tax jumped by 7.96% to SAR 520.36 million, compared to SAR 481.97 million in the corresponding period of the earlier year.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company generated net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 420.50 million, up 8.96% from SAR 385.90 million in Q1-2021.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).