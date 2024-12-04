The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced a tender for a new Musataha project to design, build, maintain and operate premier events arenas in Madinat Al Riyadh and Madinat Zayed.

The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi's vision for sustainable urban development, fostering vibrant community engagement through high-quality cultural activities, sports and entertainment spaces.

This tender is the first to be launched within ADIO’s new Investment Map, which showcases opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra for UAE National investors to establish a footprint in the emirate. The digital platform was unveiled during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for investment and innovation.

Bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which opens on 4 December 2024 and closes on 20 January 2025. Businesses interested in bidding can download the Request for Proposals (RFP) document by visiting this page.

The new arenas will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including sports venues, outdoor event spaces, administrative offices and retail outlets. With sustainability in mind, the project will also feature open green areas to encourage community interaction and relaxation.