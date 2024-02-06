Expo Centre Sharjah wrapped up five days of fantastic displays and vibrant activity with the conclusion of the 53rd edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show on Sunday evening.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event captivated an audience of 75,000 visitors, reinforcing its prominence in the luxury watch and jewellery sector.

The final day of the exhibition was marked by the excitement of announcing the lucky winners of the event's draws, which included lavish prizes such as a Cadillac car, a kilogramme of gold, and opulent jewellery items including diamond-studded rings and necklaces.

This year's show was especially remarkable for featuring a 4-kilogramme raw emerald, considered a rare find globally, alongside exclusive designs from leading brands in the industry. Among the standout exhibits was the world's longest shivering, an artefact inspired by ancient Emirati heritage, crafted from pure gold and measuring over two meters, valued at AED 1.3 million (approximately US$350,000).

The event also showcased a plethora of exclusive and rare international pieces, drawing attention with items like a scooter and bicycle plated with 24-carat gold, valued at AED3 million, and over 10,000 unique handcrafted gold pieces. Notable attractions of the event included rare Egyptian artefacts painted with 24 carat gold, priced at AED4 million, as well as thousands of intricately designed necklaces, bracelets, and rings, adorned with precious stones and diamonds, showcasing the finest in jewellery and luxury watches at competitive prices.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “The impressive turnout of visitors for the 53rd Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show reflects its prominent position as a regional hub for rare gold and jewellery. This edition not only marks another successful chapter in its history but also reinforces its status, builds exhibitor trust, and offers prime opportunities for business growth. Moreover, it has drawn enthusiasts from the watch and jewellery community, fulfilling their expectations with contemporary collections that bring together the craftsmanship of designers from various global markets all under one roof.”

The exhibition featured an impressive participation by a group of talented Emirati designers, showcasing innovative gold and diamond jewellery collections with global appeal and unique designs inspired by Emirati heritage.

With 20 designers taking part, including 8 newcomers, attendees were treated to hundreds of diverse pieces ranging from exquisite jewellery made of diamonds and gold. Hosted on the "Emirates Jewellers" platform, which boasts 420 members, this segment underscored the Sharjah Chamber's commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports growth and enables Emirati designers to break into the gold and jewellery manufacturing and design market.

Covering a total area of 30,000 square metres, the exhibition showcased artistic creations and unique designs influenced by Arab and Emirati heritage. Major international companies participating in the event demonstrated their keenness to present their latest collections and fashion lines, featuring an array of jewellery, precious stones, and pearls.